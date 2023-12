Euronav has agreed to invest tanker cash in a greener future by buying up the clean technology arm of its largest shareholder, Compagnie Maritime Belge (CMB).

In a move that comes just a month after the Saverys family’s CMB wrested control of the tanker giant in a deal with rival John Fredriksen, the shipowner will throw down $1.15bn in cash to buy CMB.TECH.