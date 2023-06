Expanding Dutch multipurpose shipowner ForestWave Navigation has signed up to Finnish maritime technology company Seaber’s chartering and schedule optimisation software.

ForestWave, which commercially manages 35 MPPs in the 5,000 to 12,500-dwt range, aims to automate processes and reduce costs and emissions with the Seaber digital systems.

Shipowners and cargo owners can benefit from the web-based application to maximise efficiencies in time charter planning and scheduling, Seaber said.