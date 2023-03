Freightos has widened its fiscal-year loss after merging with special purpose acquisition company Gesher I Acquisition Corp in late January to become listed on the Nasdaq in New York.

The Hong Kong-based container booking and payments platform posted $24.5m in net loss for 2022, down from $16.4m for 2021.

Freightos attributed the greater loss to costs incurred while going public.

Research and development expenses rose to $10.2m