US electrochemical start-up Mattiq has high hopes for a new greener propulsion method for shipping.
The company, spun out by researchers at Northwestern University in Illinois, believes it can speed up the development of direct ammonia fuel cells.
Technology firm says no thermal cracking to produce hydrogen means a more efficient propulsion system for ships
