A training project to help prepare seafarers for an age of low-carbon fuelled ships, tougher regulations and increasingly sophisticated technology is set to be revealed at the COP28 climate summit in Dubai.

The project is to develop a Baseline Training Framework for Seafarers in Decarbonisation and comes from the Maritime Just Transition Task Force, formed at COP26 in 2021.

Task force members include the International Chamber of Shipping, the International Transport Workers’ Federation, the United Nations Global Compact, the International Maritime Organization and the International Labour Organization.