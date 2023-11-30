While much of the focus on shipping decarbonisation has been on alternative fuels, one company is examining ways to capture CO 2 on board vessels.

Friends Christiaan Nijst and Maarten Lodewijks established Value Maritime in 2017 in Rotterdam to make shipping more sustainable with solutions that bring valuable green and financial dividends.

They began by engineering a scrubber into an advanced exhaust gas cleaning system known as the Filtree, and then during the Covid-19 pandemic, Nijst found time to develop the carbon capture feature, which removes and stores carbon from the vessel’s exhaust gases in fixed onboard storage such as tanks or removable storage containers.