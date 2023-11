Danielle Southcott started sailing tall ships in Lake Ontario aged 13 and she has dedicated her life to sailing ever since.

Today, she is at the helm of Veer Voyage, a zero-emission cargo ship start-up with a strong social conscience that aims to become part of carbon-free supply chains for future fuels like green hydrogen.

Southcott obtained her 200-tonne master’s ticket at 21 and later became captain of the cargo schooner Ruth, the flagship of Barbados.