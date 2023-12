You probably need a PhD to understand some of Lynn Loo’s postings on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter.

Fortunately, her conversion to LinkedIn — “because that is what shipping is mostly on” — provides a far easier read for the more academically challenged among us.

As a LinkedIn Top Voice, Loo has grown her followers from several hundred to more than 23,500 since becoming chief executive of the Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation in Singapore.