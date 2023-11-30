Masahiro Ito made his name by bringing revolutionary digital business ideas to the online fashion retail market.
He is now applying that innovative business spirit to help the world decarbonise through shipping.
As a 17-year-old in 2000, Ito launched his own digital technology company, Yappa, which developed user interface technology.
Green Power: Driving the transition
This article is part of the Green Power edition of the TW+ magazine, which shines a spotlight on the leaders, innovators and advocates shaping a greener future for the maritime sector.