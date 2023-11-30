Soren Meyer’s 30-year career in shipping culminated in the setting up of leading optimisation platform ZeroNorth.
He became chief executive of the Copenhagen-based maritime technology company in 2020, when it was spun out of Maersk Tankers.
Now backed by heavyweights AP Moller Holding, Cargill and PSG Equity, Meyer’s mission is to make global trade green.
Green Power: Driving the transition
This article is part of the Green Power edition of the TW+ magazine, which shines a spotlight on the leaders, innovators and advocates shaping a greener future for the maritime sector.