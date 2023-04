What if it did not matter how fast a ship delivered cargo to its destination? What if, instead, the ship’s trajectory was focused on seeking out the clean energy that would allow it to ensure a zero-emission voyage?

That, according to Mitsui OSK Lines executive officer Makoto Yamaguchi, is one of the goals of the Wind Hunter — a vessel concept that the Japanese shipping giant is pursuing with partners.

“It can be called the ultimate zero-emission ship,” he told Green Seas.