The International Maritime Organization has focused many of its greenhouse gas regulations on bigger ships that make up 85% of the industry’s carbon footprint.

But for green technology expert Madadh MacLaine, it is the other 15% that is ready for decarbonisation.

And that represents a missed opportunity at a time when there are calls to take quicker action to significantly reduce shipping’s greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 on a path to net zero two decades later.

MacLaine, who is secretary general of the Zero Emissions Ship Technology Association, told Green Seas that members of the group known as Zestas have advanced systems to readiness levels that could more quickly be applied to smaller vessels.