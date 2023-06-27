Bureau Veritas has appointed Hinda Gharbi as its new chief executive.

She is believed to be the first woman to lead a member of the International Association of Classification Societies.

Gharbi joined the French testing, certification and inspection giant as chief operating officer in May 2022. In what appears to be a fast-track promotion through the executive board, she was appointed deputy chief executive in January this year and then chief executive, succeeding Didier Michaud-Daniel.

An electrical engineering graduate from the Ecole Nationale Superieure d’Ingenieurs Electriciens de Grenoble, she spent 26 years working in engineering, management and executive positions for the Schlumberger Group, a global technology company operating in the energy sector.