The owner of a pioneering ferry powered by hydrogen and batteries has raised cash to build more of the zero-emission vessels.

US-based Switch Maritime said it raised $10m in a Series A financing round, with low-carbon infrastructure investor Nexus Development Capital leading the investors.

“Nexus Development Capital is committed to helping companies bridge the gap between project conception and implementation by working together to take nascent technologies to market,” Nexus Development Capital chief executive Josh Kaufman said in a statement.