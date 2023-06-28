Idan Ofer's Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS) is committing to more innovative propeller coatings across its fleet to reduce emissions and improve its carbon intensity indicator (CII) rating.

The owner said it is working with Canadian start-up Graphite Innovation & Technologies (GIT) to apply the sustainable graphene-based solution XGIT-PROP on 15 ships this year and in 2024.

“The extensive application will maximise vessel performance with GIT’s eco-friendly, highly durable and ultra-low friction foul release coating,” EPS said.

The two companies started working together a year ago.

EPS has already applied XGIT-PROP to the propeller of the 37,240-cbm LPG carrier Quebec (built 2017).

“The vessel has seen improved...performance and has maintained its CII rating. Because of that, EPS decided to expand the adoption of the technology,” the owner added.

The coating improves propulsion efficiency while keeping the propeller surface smooth and free from biofouling.

Pavlos Karagiannidis, fleet optimisation manager at EPS, said: “The shipping industry needs companies like GIT that are leading the way in sustainable coating solutions. We see GIT’s propeller coatings as part of our portfolio of solutions to achieve long-term fuel efficiency and reduce emissions.”

“We are pushing to make a positive impact on our oceans, and see GIT and their coatings as a key way to do that. This is another sustainable step forward for our company,” he added.

Mo AlGermozi, co-founder and chief executive of GIT, said: “This coating is one of the simplest ways to improve and maintain CII while achieving sustainability goals. GIT looks forward to partnering with EPS in supporting their green shipping activities since this helps move us all that much closer to maritime decarbonisation.”

In April, Norwegian chemical tanker group Stolt-Nielsen backed GIT as part of a CAD 10m ($7.5m) fundraising round.

The move came just days after it agreed to deploy the firm’s product on 25 of its ships.