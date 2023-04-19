Vessels in deepsea areas of the Pacific were briefly unable to use Inmarsat satellite communication to send and receive distress signals, navigational warnings, man-overboard alerts or weather warnings this week.

Inmarsat’s I-4 F1 satellite, which provides L-band services in East Asia and the Pacific, experienced a hardware failure that began on Sunday and was resolved on Tuesday.

Services provided by the satellite were fully recovered within hours. Inmarsat was able to immediately deploy its back-up system for Inmarsat C, which provides services for the Global Maritime Distress & Safety System (GMDSS) — the automated global emergency signal and communication system for ships.