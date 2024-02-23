Interpol is looking to artificial intelligence to help it combat illicit maritime activities such as smuggling, piracy, human trafficking and the transportation of illegal goods.

The world’s largest international police organisation has teamed up with maritime AI company Windward to assist in their mission of facilitating a secure maritime environment.

London-listed Windward said its technology will provide “valuable intelligence and insights to help identify, track, and prevent criminal activities”.