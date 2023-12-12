China’s Jiangnan Shipyard has struck a strategic partnership with Bureau Veritas to accelerate the process of 3D submission and approval by yards and classification societies.

The objective is to meet the needs of digital transformation and the use of single-source data in ship design and construction.

The partnership agreement includes strengthening digital transformation; defining interoperability, common standards and data security strategies; assisting full life-cycle digitisation; and creating opportunities for sharing and co-innovation to enable digital twins to create a larger “three-dimensional community of application” within the maritime sector.