Norway’s Klaveness Combination Carriers (KCC) is committing to air lubrication retrofits as part of its decarbonisation drive.

The Oslo-listed owner said it has retrofitted its youngest Cabu caustic soda and dry cargo ship with a Silversteram Technologies system, among other energy-saving improvements.

The 80,500-dwt Ballard (built 2017) has now completed dry dock and sea trials after the installations.