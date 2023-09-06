Japan’s Kumiai Navigation is hoping to cut its bunker bill by retrofitting a VLGC with a fluidic air lubrication system.
The company has selected Alfa Laval’s OceanGlide kit, the first time it will have been used on an LPG carrier.
Japanese shipowner will use Alfa Laval’s OceanGlide system to cut water resistance
Japan’s Kumiai Navigation is hoping to cut its bunker bill by retrofitting a VLGC with a fluidic air lubrication system.
The company has selected Alfa Laval’s OceanGlide kit, the first time it will have been used on an LPG carrier.