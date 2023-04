Greek owner Lomar Shipping has revealed the first company backed by its new tech accelerator lomarlabs.

The subsidiary is collaborating with Seabound, a climate start-up that builds carbon capture equipment for ships to trap up to 95% of their emissions

Lomarlabs is headed by former Lomar technical director Stylianos Papageorgiou as managing director.

Seabound has developed a patent-pending compact carbon capture device that can be retrofitted into a ship’s engine exhaust at the funnel.