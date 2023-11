A green methanol offtake deal signed between AP Moller-Maersk and Chinese renewables firm Goldwind is different to all the other announcements by the Danish liner giant, according to Morten Bo Christiansen, the group’s head of energy transition.

That is because this time it is a binding legal contract, he said.

Maersk has a fleet of dual-fuel container ships under construction, which can be powered by methanol and conventional bunkers and will begin to be delivered in 2024.