AP Moller-Maersk has signed a green methanol offtake agreement with China’s Goldwind to secure 500,000 tonnes of the fuel for 12 large dual-fuel newbuildings.

The Danish liner giant said the first volumes will be ready in 2026 and will consist of a mix of e-methanol and bio-methanol, produced using wind energy at a new facility in northeast China.

Maersk expects to take delivery of its first 16,000-teu methanol dual-fuel boxship early next year and says it is working on sourcing fuel solutions with a broad range of global partners.