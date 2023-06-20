Malaysian shipping giant MISC Berhad, via its tanker arm AET and its maritime university Akademi Laut Malaysia (ALAM), has signed strategic collaboration agreements with classification society DNV and Swiss engine developer WinGD that focus on training for the safe operation of ammonia dual-fuelled vessels.

Describing the agreements signed on Tuesday as “a historical milestone as the first of its kind in the world for deep-sea vessels”, MISC said the partnerships were aimed at finding sustainable and safe transition pathways to zero-emission shipping operations for both the company and the wider shipping industry.