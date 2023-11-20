Engine makers continue to ramp up investment into methane slip reduction solutions for marine engines fuelled with natural gas, as regulators finalise emissions targets, including methane slip into shipping’s emissions calculations.

MAN Energy Solutions announced on Monday that it is launching the IMOKAT II project to develop an after-treatment technology to reduce methane slip from its four-stroke engines.

Methane slip is the bane of the LNG-fuelled shipping world, particularly now it is included in life cycle assessments of fuels calculations for the Fuel EU Maritime regulations and the draft work at the International Maritime Organization.