Engine designer MAN Energy Solutions (MAN ES) will deliver its first two-stroke ammonia engine to the market from its licensee Mitsui E&S Machinery Co in Japan in late 2024.

Speaking on a webinar MAN ES head of two-stroke new sales and promotions Thomas Hansen said several “pilot project vessels” fitted with 60-bore ammonia dual-fuel engines will follow in 2025 and 2026 — what he described as “a good handful”.