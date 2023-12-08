You do not have to be a maritime technology insider to know that Veson Nautical is hungry for growth.
But where does the Boston software-as-a-service see its next focus of growth as it seeks to leverage its latest string of acquisitions?
President Sean Riley said it is the environmental space in which the company is investing the most.
