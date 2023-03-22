A new consortium will explore options for developing a first maritime green corridor from Africa for the zero-emission shipping of iron ore between South Africa and Europe.

The consortium brings together mining group Anglo American, Tata Steel, shipowners and operators CMB and Vuka Marine, port company Freeport Saldanha and French utility Engie, convened by the Global Maritime Forum (GMF).

It will assess how zero-emission shipping on the corridor can unlock opportunities for South Africa’s sustainable development, looking at bunkering and offtake arrangements, green fuel supplies, and financial and business model alternatives.