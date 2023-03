US ammonia power start-up Amogy has clinched another big cooperation deal as it looks to move into shipping.

The New York company is teaming up with Japanese shipowning giant Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) to develop its ammonia-to-power systems for vessels.

The partners will also work on setting up an ammonia supply chain.

MOL investment company MOL Plus has pumped an unspecified amount of money into Amogy as part of the deal.