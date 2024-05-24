Mitsui OSK lines has said the 89,999 dwt coal carrier Kurotakisan Maru II (built 2021) will become its second vessel have its Wind Challenger wind propulsion system installed.

The installation will not happen until later next year.

The Japanese company said the introduction of the telescopic system is expected to reduce fuel consumption of the three year old vessel by up to 5% on a Japan to Australia route, and 8% on a route between Japan and the US West coast.

Kurotakian Maru III is on charter to ship steaming coal J-Power’s power stations.

The telescopic Wind Challenger solid sail design is a joint-venture between MOL and Oshima Shipyard.

MOL currently has one vessel, the 100,422 dwt Shofu Maru (built 2022), which also ships coal, with the same wind system onboard.

The shipping giant said this vessel, which was built with the wind structure onboard, has seen fuel savings of 17% during a total of seven round trips.

The company said it intends to install Wind Challenger sails on up to 80 vessels before 2035.

It announced at the time of the Shofu Maru delivery it had secured transition linked loans to support its transition to lower emissions including installing wind propulsion solutions.