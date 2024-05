Denmark’s Mols Linjen has gone back to Swedish battery maker Echandia to electrify its fleet.

The ferry and ro-ro operator has booked Echandia to supply energy storage systems for the conversion of the 2,864-dwt Hamlet (built 1994).

The vessel is one of its ferries operating under the Oresundslinjen brand between the Swedish port of Helsingborg and Denmark’s Helsingor.