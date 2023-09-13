More top executives are reported to have left logistics software start-up Flexport in the wake of its recent management overhaul.

Six senior employees are said to have left the San Francisco-based company following the sudden departure of chief executive Dave Clark last week.

In addition to the departures of president and chief commercial officer Teresa Carlson and human-resources chief Darcie Henry, four others are no longer at the company, a spokesman told Bloomberg.

Ryan Petersen, company founder and now CEO following Clark’s departure, also said on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter, that Flexport had rescinded offers to employees who were starting as soon as next week.

“We will do right by these great people who did nothing wrong. I feel terrible about the situation,” Peterson said.

“But I’m not willing to add more burn, it would be unfair to the people already working at Flexport.”

Article continues below the advert

However, Petersen has been quick to use social media to find alternative employment for those affected.

“If your company is hiring top tech talent, we have some awesome folks who passed our very high bar that we are rescinding offers to. It sucks. I’m deeply sorry,” he said on X.

“But would love to connect with companies adding software engineering and related talent. I hope they will all land on their feet as we’ll do what we can to help.”

Flexport is also subleasing office space as well, Petersen confirmed on X, including properties in San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York and Dallas.

However, he insists any rumours that Flexport is in trouble are “totally overblown”.

Change of mind

Following his sudden departure last week, Clark who joined less than a year ago from Amazon, said on X that “founders have the right to change their mind”.

“I came to Flexport to do big things and that’s where I believe we were headed. Today, Ryan and I discussed his desire to return to focusing on growth in the core freight business.

“In light of that, I feel that he is best suited to lead the company in that direction. As such, I will be resigning from my position at Flexport,” he added.

In January this year, Flexport announced it was slashing its workforce by 20% in the face of weaker markets. At the time, the company employed around 3,000 people, according to its LinkedIn page.

Flexport is one of the most prominent start-ups in the US, having raised more than $2bn in funding and notched a valuation of $8bn.