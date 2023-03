Terntank has extended its relationship with charterer North European Oil Trade (NEOT) after the latter agreed to charter its latest green tanker newbuildings.

The 15,000-dwt chemical/product/biofuels tankers are on order at China Merchants Jinling Shipyard, Yangzho for delivery by the spring of 2025.

In addition to being dual fuel methanol and biofuel-ready, the Kongsberg-designed ships will also be ready to utilise foldable sails for wind assisted propulsion.