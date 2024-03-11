A new Greek bunker optimisation platform has been launched after three years of trials.

Fuelink uses AI-powered simulations to improve decision making, increase efficiency and reduce costs, backers Schoeller Holdings and Baseblue say.

The operation aims to be a one-stop shop for bunker data management and fuel supply optimisation, covering bunkering strategy forecasting, price comparisons, and compliance with the European Union’s Emissions Trading System (EU ETS), including inventory management of EU Allowances (EUAs).