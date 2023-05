UK-based nuclear start-up Core Power has hit a significant funding milestone as it seeks to demonstrate the use of its small modular reactors for shipping.

The Mikal Boe-led company has raised $100m in its third funding round, partly by issuing new shares to Japanese companies that are now owners of 22% of the equity.

About 13 Japanese companies have put $80m into Core Power, including shipbuilders Onomichi Dockyard and Imabari Shipbuilding.