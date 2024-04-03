Nuclear shipping stakeholders have formed a new association that aims to assist nuclear and maritime regulators in the development of appropriate standards and rules for the deployment, operation and decommissioning of ﬂoating nuclear power.

Headquartered in London, Nuclear Energy Maritime Organization’s (NEMO) membership is open to companies with a “bona-ﬁde link to the ﬂoating nuclear power segment” and who meet the organization's membership criteria, which includes “a commitment to sustainability, innovation, and excellence”.

Founding members are classification societies Lloyd’s Register, Bureau Veritas and RINA; nuclear shipping start-up Core Power, shipbuilders HD KSOE, Onomichi Dockyard and Vard; and nuclear technology sector companies BWXT Advanced Technologies, TerraPower, Westinghouse Electric, and JEIL Partners.

Leading NEMO as its inaugural chairman is Dr. Mamdouhel-Shanawany, former head of the IAEA Safety Assessment Section and global nuclear director at Lloyd’s Register.

"We are very excited to launch NEMO, which we believe will be a valuable and inﬂuential voice for ﬂoating nuclear power. We invite all stakeholders who share our vision and values to join us and become part of this dynamic and forward-looking alliance," he said.

NEMO, according to a media statement released on Tuesday, will “provide expert guidance and promote the highest safety, security, and environmental standards in the development of this nascent industrial sector, fostering collaboration, knowledge sharing and advocacy among its members and stakeholders”.

NEMO’s founding members argue that advanced nuclear technologies deployed at sea can reduce environmental impact, enhance social responsibility, and increase economic competitiveness, and say the organisation will “provide a platform for its members to network and facilitate a functional connection between regulators to foster development and exchange best practices”.

The organization plans to hold regular events, workshops, webinars, and publications for its members and the wider public. It also intends to collaborate with other industry associations, government bodies, academic institutions, and civil society organizations to advance the cause of ﬂoating nuclear power.

NEMO will officially start its proceedings in the second quarter of this year.