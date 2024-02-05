German bulk vessel owner Oldendorff has opted to install Norsepower’s Flettner rotor sail on one of its vessels.

The shipowner has said it will install three rotor sails onboard the 100,449-dwt bulk carrier Dietrich Oldendorff (built 2020) this year in a project it says will reduce the vessel’s fuel consumption and therefore greenhouse gas emissions.

Flettner rotors work through the use of spinning rotors that, while using ship power, generate thrust by harnessing wind passing by the rotor and the Magnus effect.

The additional thrust will compensate for the small amount of power needed and also allow the vessel’s engines to be operated at a more economical rating to reduce fuel use and greenhouse gas emissions.

The vessel operates in the North Pacific.

Norsepower claims extra sustainability in their solution as the rotors will be made partly using plastic bottles.

The announcement comes with other wind propulsion system suppliers announcing an increase in orders, largely due to shipping companies assessing their opportunities for lowering vessel emissions and retaining good ratings under regulations such as the carbon intensity indicator.