Veson Nautical has expanded hugely with three key acquisitions in recent years, but it does not want to be the only player in town.

Collaboration is key, as well as the successful integration of businesses like valuation platform VesselsValue, which will become part of its digital services offering in May.

“The VesselsValue brand is pretty well known and appreciated in the industry and we don’t want to do anything to upset that applecart,” said Veson chief operating officer Sean Riley.