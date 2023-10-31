When ships spend time waiting in port, they also emit unnecessary greenhouse gases.

But there are technology companies focused on port-time optimisation that are working to tackle this problem, recognising that wasted time equals wasted money.

The Green Seas podcast travelled virtually to Rotterdam, where two of these firms were founded.

We talk to Teqplay chief executive Leon Gommans and PortXchange business development director Abhishek Nair.

