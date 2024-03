Investment from private equity firm LDC has opened the door for UK inspection company Idwal to develop its sale-and-purchase inspection programme.

Idwal, formerly part of Graig Shipping, made its name by offering standardised S&P inspections which developed into a comprehensive ship condition rating system.

The Cardiff-based firm has been seeking to build on its global inspection capability and reputation in the S&P market where it now inspects close to half of vessels sold.