Italian classification society Rina plans to double revenues to €1.25bn ($1.36bn) by focusing on the energy transition.

The move is part of a strategic plan designed to boost organic growth through to 2027.

Chief executive Ugo Salerno said the Genoa-based company plans to hire around 600 new staff by the end of 2023 alone.

About half will be based in Italy to try to promote “significant internal growth”.