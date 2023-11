Whatever Elon Musk does, it gets attention. He is controversial and like their owner, the companies he leads make an impact — such as Starlink, the satellite service provider that seems to have become the new darling of the shipping satcoms world.

But will the Musk Factor last the course of increased commercial demands of maritime satellite communication? Needs that may call for reliability and guarantees of solid bandwidth availability as experts predict demand to increase twentyfold by 2032.