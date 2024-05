Saverys-family controlled CMB.Tech has inked an order with Damen Shipyards for four hydrogen-powered tug vessels.

The order for dual-fuel Azimuth Stern Drive (ASD) tugs was signed on 23 May at Albwardy Damen in Sharjah, the Dutch shipbuilders joint venture with Albwardy Investment of Dubai.

The companies signed the contract after classification society Lloyd’s Register granted an approval in principle (AiP) for the hydrogen solution that will be installed in the tugs.