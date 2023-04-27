Finnish technology giant Wartsila is deep in discussions with shipowners about retrofits to cut emissions and boost fuel efficiency.

But Tamara de Gruyter, president of Wartsila Marine Systems, told TradeWinds that companies are facing challenges in working out the best solution for their vessels and their budgets.

She said decarbonisation support through retrofits is “a hot topic” at the moment.

Demand for scrubber installations is stable, but the price spread between high and low sulphur bunkers has narrowed a little compared to last year, she added.