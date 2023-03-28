Shipping’s fuel bill could be slashed by $50bn a year through vessel operational efficiency measures that can be quickly enacted, said Global Maritime Forum head Johannah Christensen today.

Citing a report just issued by the GMF, the chief executive of the alliance of shipping interests seeking to cut emissions said improvements in operational efficiencies could help a smoother and cheaper transition to alternative fuels.

“The cost savings today are not negligible,” she said with the GMF study showing the $50bn savings at today’s prices on the industry’s annual use of 300m tonnes of fuel.