Singapore-based Star Asia Shipbroking had launched a new company with a platform that its founders claim will transform the traditional way of selling end-of-life ships for green recycling.

Bid For Green (BFG) is the brainchild of Star Asia founder and director Rohit Goyanka and global communications manager Sheila Hassan. It has just gone live.

Goyanka stressed to Tradewinds that BFG is a completely separate entity to Star Asia, and it is targeted towards shipowners and brokers, who can use the platform to source bids from cash buyers for resale to Hong Kong Convention-certified green shipyards.