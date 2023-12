Tanker operators and managers are preparing officers and crews for a tougher vetting regime when OCIMF’s digitised Ship Inspection Report Programme — SIRE 2.0 — is rolled out next year.

OCIMF, the Oil Companies International Marine Forum, launched the original SIRE in 1993 shortly after the high-profile Exxon Valdez tanker spill in 1989 and it has since become the go-to checklist for tanker vetting and inspections, setting the standards that oil majors expect from the vessels they charter.