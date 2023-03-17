The pandemic and the supply chain crisis have faded after supercharging interest in digital maritime tech solutions.

In their wake is a capital market for tech start-ups and scale-ups in which funders are more cautious and will take a harder look at companies before opening their pocketbooks.

The careful stance by investors follows a frothy period in which the pandemic and supply chain problems — not to mention that container ship lodged in the Suez Canal — fuelled attention on shipping that turned 2021 and then 2022 into record years for raising capital maritime tech.