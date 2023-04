US shipping data company Veson Nautical has boosted its digital presence once again in a deal to buy UK valuation platform VesselsValue.

The company will own 100% of the Richard Rivlin-founded platform’s shipping operations, with the aviation business to be spun off to stand alone.

No price has been revealed for the deal, which sees John Veson-founded Veson follow up previous acquisitions of Oceanbolt and Q88 in the maritime data sector.