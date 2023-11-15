Technology provider Wartsila has unveiled what it claims to be the world’s first ammonia-fuelled four-stroke engine and signed up a Norwegian owner as its initial customer for the pioneering units.

The company said it has added an “ammonia solution” to Wartsila 25 engine platform, which it launched in September 2022, and this is now commercially available.

It has also inked a letter of intent with Viridis Bulk Carriers — a partnership between Amon Maritime, Mosvolds Rederi and Navigare Logistics — which intends to be the pilot customer for the new engine.